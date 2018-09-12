From FFRF
“We would be 1,500 years ahead if it hadn’t been for the church dragging science back by its coattails and burning our best minds at the stake.” —-Catherine Fahringer, Interview, San Antonio Express News, Portrait of an Atheist by Craig Phelon, March 24, 1991)
6 Comments
Preposterous. Which of our best minds were burned at the stake by the Church?
Look, I’m a fairly outspoken atheist, but misinformed quotes like this just make atheists look like irrational propagandists and will be quickly challenged by anyone with even a remote understanding of history.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_people_burned_as_heretics
…and which of those people should be considered amongst our best minds? Which of them would have had ANY significant effect on the advancement of science, let alone would have sped our progress 1500 years more quickly than it actually occurred?
If they questioned religion under the repression and threat of burning I would consider them to have best minds…
The original quote explicitly stated that the Church was responsible for retarding the progress of science and implied that the Church had burned people at the stake who could have sped this progress, greatly.
The simple fact of the matter is that NONE of the heretics on that list, tragic and horrible though their deaths may be, would have had ANY effect on the progress of science. Hence, my comment about irrational propaganda.
I understand. I did not read it as the direct connection between dragging us backwards and burning those with scientific minds.