From FFRF

“We would be 1,500 years ahead if it hadn’t been for the church dragging science back by its coattails and burning our best minds at the stake.” —-Catherine Fahringer, Interview, San Antonio Express News, Portrait of an Atheist by Craig Phelon, March 24, 1991)

Boxing Pythagoras September 12, 2018 at 8:48 am

Preposterous. Which of our best minds were burned at the stake by the Church?

Look, I’m a fairly outspoken atheist, but misinformed quotes like this just make atheists look like irrational propagandists and will be quickly challenged by anyone with even a remote understanding of history.

