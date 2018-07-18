Science…
ds · July 18, 2018 · Atheism · No Comments
The Contrary Musician
Shortcuts To Mastering Piano & Guitar
~~
How Playing an Instrument
Benefits Your Brain
~~
Creating music is a
random act of kindness
The Mendocino Humanist
Since 2008
~~
~~
Our Companion Blogs
Mendocino Talking
Gene Logsdon: The Contrary Farmer
William Edelen: The Contrary Minister
~~
North California
Mendocino Country & Environs
Our Mendocino Talking series of interviews with local denizens in the Anderson Valley Advertiser
~~
Recent Posts
International Headlines
- Zika epidemic sheds light on Brazil's 'invisible children'
- Macron security officer in custody and will be fired over violent video
- Do Republicans disapprove of Trump's meeting with Putin? 'They couldn't care less'
- Franco's family fights PM over removal of dictator's remains
- Theresa May: I will never accept EU's ideas on Irish Brexit border
- WhatsApp to limit message forwarding after India mob lynchings
- 10-year-old girl bleeds to death after female genital mutilation in Somalia
- Missouri: 11 people dead after tourist boat capsizes on Table Rock Lake
- Italy's interior minister Matteo Salvini sues anti-mafia writer
- Counting crows: Vancouver college maps thousands of attacks
Building Resilient Communities
- Catastrophe, Technology, Limits, and LocalismCharles C. Mann’s The Wizard and the Prophet, published earlier this year, is a fabulous book. Not a perfect book; sometimes, in order to bulk up this two-pronged thesis, he will throw in supplementary material that threatens to bog down his central investigation. But that investigation comes through loud and clear all the same, and it is one worth looking a […]
- Care is at the HeartI see joyful militancy as both a practice and an articulation – ideally both together. As a practice it does not always come with an articulation of the experience, and then there are those groups and movements that have the explicit language of care and love, but do not always practice it.
- Juliana vs US: A Case of Perpetual Motions?Once more unto the breach, the attorneys representing the youthful plaintiffs in Juliana v US were back before a judge defending their clients’ right to have their day in court.
Brain Pickings
- Iris Murdoch on Storytelling, Why Art Is Essential for Democracy, and the Key to Good Writing"A good society contains many different artists doing many different things. A bad society coerces artists because it knows that they can reveal all kinds of truths."
- Oliver Sacks on Nature’s Beauty as a Gateway into Deep Time and a Lens on the Interconnectedness of the Universe"The sense of deep time brings a deep peace with it, a detachment from the timescale, the urgencies, of daily life... a profound sense of being at home, a sort of companionship with the earth."
Modern Stoicism
- Should a Modern Stoic be Vegetarian? by Massimo PigliucciVegetarianism is a big deal, ethically speaking. It was put on the map in terms of public philosophy by utilitarian Peter Singer, with his landmark Animal Liberation, published back in 1975. In truth, utilitarians have been very clear on the subject from the beginning. The founder of the approach, Jeremy Bentham, famously said that when … Continue reading […]
- Philosophy as the Act of Choosing by Brittany PolatAs I’ve been practicing Stoic philosophy, I’ve come to realize that Stoicism isn’t really about virtue – it’s more about using good judgment to seek virtue. I’m not the first person to see things that way. “Do you want to know what philosophy promises the human race?” Seneca says to Lucilius. “Good judgment.”[i] Virtue doesn’t … Continue reading "Philos […]
Browse The Archives
Browse The Categories
- !ACTION CENTER! (312)
- Around Mendo Island (612)
- Around the web (3,057)
- Atheism (279)
- Authoritarian Alert (23)
- Aw, ya selfish greedy bastards ya (79)
- Basic Income (1)
- Bernie Sanders (73)
- Books (218)
- Bullshit Buzzer (34)
- Christian Crock of the Week (78)
- Church and State (15)
- Climate Change (44)
- Dave Smith (240)
- FATAL HARVEST: The Seven Myths of Industrial Agriculture (8)
- Food (17)
- Freethought (215)
- Garden Farm Skills (32)
- Gene Logsdon Blog – The Contrary Farmer (254)
- Guest Posts (189)
- Humanism (56)
- Humanist Freethinkers (406)
- Impeach Trump (27)
- Industrial Agriculture (16)
- Ingersoll Foundations of Faith Series (7)
- Islamism (36)
- James Houle (52)
- Jeff Cox (9)
- Localism (11)
- Mendo Island Transition (212)
- Mendo Slaughterhouse (8)
- Mendocino Talking (18)
- More Socialism — Less Capitalism (29)
- Music (4)
- Nomads (4)
- Organic Food & Recipes (28)
- Patrick Ford Talks (2)
- Please Lord, Save Us From Your Followers (74)
- Religion (42)
- Religion Is Terrorism (12)
- Robert Ingersoll – The Great Agnostic (54)
- Sam Harris (22)
- Seeds (13)
- Small Business Skills (29)
- Social Security (21)
- Socialism, Democratic (4)
- Stoics (25)
- Sunday Song (39)
- Thom Hartmann Rebooting Series (13)
- Todd Walton (311)
- Vote No on Measure A (40)
- Walmart Blues Series (13)
- Will Parrish (145)
- William Edelen Blog – The Contrary Minister (183)
Recent Comments