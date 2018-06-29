Hitch at his best…

~~
Cheerfully Contrary…
ds · June 29, 2018 · Atheism · No Comments
~~
The Contrary Musician
Shortcuts To Mastering Piano & Guitar
~~
How Playing an Instrument
Benefits Your Brain
~~
Creating music is a
random act of kindness
The Mendocino Humanist
Since 2008
~~
~~
Our Companion Blogs
Mendocino Talking
Gene Logsdon: The Contrary Farmer
William Edelen: The Contrary Minister
~~
North California
Mendocino Country & Environs
Our Mendocino Talking series of interviews with local denizens in the Anderson Valley Advertiser
~~
Recent Comments