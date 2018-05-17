So my take is…

· May 17, 2018 · Atheism ·

 

From FFRF

“So my take is if I get up to Heaven and there is a God and he’s like, ‘You were wrong, how did you live your life?’ And I’m like, ‘I tried to help people, I tried to give to charity, I didn’t know if you were real, there was no evidence.’ And he was like, ‘Well, you didn’t worship me everyday.’ And I’m like, ‘Fine. Send me wherever is as far away from here as possible because you’re a sociopath!’”

—— Jamie Kilstein, from a debate with believer John Fugelsang on “Totally Biased W. Kamau Bell,” Sept. 11, 2013
~~

