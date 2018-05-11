Another fine mess…

· May 11, 2018 · Dave Smith · No Comments

 

Laurel and Hardy steal Laurel’s wife’s bottle of booze and go out on the town. Unbeknownst to them she had emptied out the bottle and replaced it with tea. They get “drunk” on it anyway, but soon have to face the consequences…

~~

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title="" rel=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>