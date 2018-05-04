Religion doesn’t make you a better person…
ds · May 4, 2018 · Atheism · No Comments
grizzlegritz
~~
~~
Our Companion Blogs
Mendocino Talking
Gene Logsdon: The Contrary Farmer
William Edelen: The Contrary Minister
~~
North California
Mendocino Country & Environs
Our Mendocino Talking series of interviews with local denizens in the Anderson Valley Advertiser
~~
The Contrary Musician
Shortcuts To Mastering Piano & Guitar
~~
How Playing an Instrument
Benefits Your Brain
~~
Creating music is a
random act of kindness
Recent Posts
- Religion doesn’t make you a better person…
- Humanist Freethinker: Pete Seeger
- Humanist Freethinker: Terry Pratchett
- God loves you…
- Monotheism…
- Does God Speak To You?
- You best get your shit together… Jesus is coming, like Monday, Dude…
- Sounds like Bill Maher…
- Trump Is Toast…
- Humanist Freethinker: Sam Harris
International Headlines
- Mahmoud Abbas apologises for Holocaust speech
- Donald Trump says Giuliani doesn't have his 'facts straight' on Stormy Daniels
- Nobel prize in literature 2018 cancelled after sexual assault scandal
- Nasa mission to map Mars interior will launch this weekend
- Hawaii orders evacuations as Kilauea volcano erupts
- US-China talks end in increased tension and demand for $200bn trade deficit cut
- Boris Johnson claims Tory customs union policy helped deliver electoral success – live
- Spanish PM says Eta's crimes will not go unpunished
- EU offers British teenagers free InterRail pass
- 60-year-old maths problem partly solved by amateur
Building Resilient Communities
- Two Stumbling Blocks on the Road to Regeneration: Externalities and SubsidiesBy understanding the key reasons why the global economy behaves as it does today, we will be in a better position to discern the core patterns underlying economic behaviour and, if we choose, to change them. Two key drivers of today’s global economy are externalities and subsidies.
- The Biggest Thing We Forget When Talking About Food JusticeThe food justice movement is one of the most promising political developments of the last generation. It has broadened and deepened environmentalism by knitting together concerns about economic inequality, labor rights, environmental health, and sustainable agriculture.
- Extinction vs. CollapseClimate twitter – the most fun twitter – has recently been reigniting the debate between human extinction and mere civilizational collapse, between doom and gloom, despair and (kind of) hope.
Brain Pickings
- Create Dangerously: Albert Camus on the Artist as a Voice of Resistance and a Liberator of Society"To create today is to create dangerously... The question, for all those who cannot live without art and what it signifies, is merely to find out how, among the police forces of so many ideologies (how many churches, what solitude!), the strange liberty of creation is possible."
- Pioneering Jamaican-American Illustrator and Designer Jacqueline Ayer’s Lovely Vintage Children’s Book About Loss, Hope, And Homecoming, Inspired by Thailand"In a sunny, sleepy place halfway around the world in Siam, on the banks of a long brown river, there once lived a little boy whose name was Nu Dang."
Modern Stoicism
- The Stoic Professional by Dan GrellerThe ancient philosophy of Stoicism was developed in a vastly different era. The world of antiquity lacked the skyscrapers, smart phones and email that characterize the world of the modern professional. In this post, I’ll attempt to draw a line between the challenges of that ancient world and those of the modern workplace. I’ll make … Continue reading "T […]
- Stoicism and Rational Emotive Behaviour Therapy by Walter J. MatweychukThis post is the transcript of Dr. Walter J. Matweychuk’s presentation at the STOICON 2017 conference in Toronto, Canada. Video recording of this talk and others are available in the Stoicon 2017 Resources site. I am a clinical psychologist who was drawn to begin to study Stoic philosophy a few years ago to better understand … Continue reading "Stoicism […]
Browse The Archives
Browse The Categories
- !ACTION CENTER! (312)
- Around Mendo Island (612)
- Around the web (3,056)
- Atheism (271)
- Authoritarian Alert (23)
- Aw, ya selfish greedy bastards ya (79)
- Basic Income (1)
- Bernie Sanders (73)
- Books (218)
- Bullshit Buzzer (34)
- Christian Crock of the Week (78)
- Church and State (15)
- Climate Change (44)
- Dave Smith (239)
- FATAL HARVEST: The Seven Myths of Industrial Agriculture (8)
- Food (17)
- Freethought (215)
- Garden Farm Skills (32)
- Gene Logsdon Blog – The Contrary Farmer (254)
- Guest Posts (189)
- Humanism (56)
- Humanist Freethinkers (406)
- Impeach Trump (27)
- Industrial Agriculture (16)
- Ingersoll Foundations of Faith Series (7)
- Islamism (36)
- James Houle (52)
- Jeff Cox (9)
- Localism (11)
- Mendo Island Transition (212)
- Mendo Slaughterhouse (8)
- Mendocino Talking (18)
- More Socialism — Less Capitalism (29)
- Music (4)
- Nomads (4)
- Organic Food & Recipes (28)
- Patrick Ford Talks (2)
- Please Lord, Save Us From Your Followers (74)
- Religion (42)
- Religion Is Terrorism (12)
- Robert Ingersoll – The Great Agnostic (54)
- Sam Harris (22)
- Seeds (13)
- Small Business Skills (29)
- Social Security (21)
- Socialism, Democratic (4)
- Stoics (25)
- Sunday Song (39)
- Thom Hartmann Rebooting Series (13)
- Todd Walton (310)
- Vote No on Measure A (40)
- Walmart Blues Series (13)
- Will Parrish (145)
- William Edelen Blog – The Contrary Minister (183)
Recent Comments