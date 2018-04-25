God loves you…

This post is the transcript of Dr. Walter J. Matweychuk’s presentation at the STOICON 2017 conference in Toronto, Canada. Video recording of this talk and others are available in the Stoicon 2017 Resources site. I am a clinical psychologist who was drawn to begin to study Stoic philosophy a few years ago to better understand … Continue reading "Stoicism […]

What is the cause of the cosmos? Is it Brahman? From where do we come? By what live? Where shall we find peace at last? What power governs the duality Of pleasure and pain by which we are driven? —The Shvetashvatara Upanishad, 1.1 When you subscribe to a tradition as rich and universally relatable as Stoicism, … Continue reading "Stoic Echoes in the Upa […]