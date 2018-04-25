God loves you…

· April 25, 2018 · Around the web · 4 Comments

 

~~

4 Comments

dianne April 25, 2018 at 9:39 am

HILLARIOUS! 🙂 Thank you, Dave. Always enjoy the posts…Happy Trails. db

Reply
Mari Rodin April 25, 2018 at 10:03 am

Hi Dave,

I just want to tell you how grateful I am to you for your blog. It was from your blog that I discovered Sam Harris. And through Sam Harris and his podcast, I have learned so much! Even though Sam can be off-putting sometimes, he is smart, curious, and interviews incredibly interesting people. Through him and his guests, i have read books I never would have read and been exposed to ideas I probably wouldn’t have been exposed to unless I went back to college!

So, thank you!

Mari

>

Reply

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title="" rel=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>