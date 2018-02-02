So long. Will continue posting to Facebook…

· February 2, 2018 · Dave Smith · 7 Comments

 

My Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/dave.smith.167

Jim houle February 2, 2018 at 10:05 am

Are you cutting out further from the herd? But isn’t Facebook just another corral for the herd.? I am sorry to hear this for I have never subscribed to Facebook and Twitter and the like and will not know how to communicate with you. Fences, fences and stoppers. We will miss your charity and tolerance, Dave. I leave you with a book recommendation: Carl B. Becker: “Breaking the Circle: Death and the Afterlife in Buddhism” 1993. So long, You are welcome to drive up to 7130 Black Bart Trail and visit anytime. Some day in fron-t of the Court house . . . Jim H.

Pinky February 2, 2018 at 11:06 am

Dave, I too will miss you. I am on Facebook, but I find it clunky and annoying. I have enjoyed your sketches, comments and humor very much. the pinkster

aitengri2014 February 2, 2018 at 1:56 pm

Not sure if I read this correctly: you are “ending” this wordpress blog, and entering the chattery (as in “chat”) world of facebook?

If so, bye bye! And, too bad (if so).

ds February 2, 2018 at 8:22 pm

Yes, shutting down the blog and continuing posts on Facebook.

