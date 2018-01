Mendocino County Today: Friday, Jan. 5, 2018 SHERRY GLASER, ALBION, PUBLIC EXPRESSION, Board of Supervisors Meeting, Tuesday, January 2, 2018 Carmel Angelo is suggesting that you give yourselves a raise. On what merit, other than time passing? $2000 more per month brings your salary to $7000 a month. All of us who you’ve been representing have had a pay cut because of […]

Mendocino County Today: Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018 Michael Hibbeln; Fire Investigation; 2017 Deaths; Whither McCracken; Albion Flip-Out; Fitch Wanted; Taylor Plea; Class K; Little Dog; Ed Desk; Yesterday's Catch; Homeless Campsites; Military Conscription; Homeward Bounding; Kabul; Pension Spiking; Quiz Nights; Trump #1; The Image; Sanctuary Critic; Missile Envy; Sugar Huffman; Cruel Organic; Glass Artis […]

Opaque Administration Some of you may have used your internet search engine to look for the site called “Transparent California,” where you can find out what the wages and pensions are for public employees. Usually the information is up to date within a year of the time one is searching. For instance, currently Transparent California should have […]