Trump and Moore – Birther Buddies Reunite to Promote More Lies…

From Tony Nugent

The current political alliance between President Trump and Roy Moore isn’t new – it goes back at least to 2011.

It was then that the two teamed up to promote the “Birther Lie” that President Obama was not born in the USA. Trump and Moore were active and vocal leaders of this racist cause over the five-year period from 2011 to 2016.

By 2011 there was certainly no doubt that President Obama was born in the United States. Both his “Certification of Live Birth” (short form) and “Certificate of Live Birth” (long form) had been released by the Dept. of Health of the State of Hawaii. This documentary evidence had been supplemented by testimonies of people who knew of Obama’s birth in Honolulu at the time.

Over the eight years (2008-2016) during which the Birther cause was promoted there was never any shred of credible evidence that Barack Hussein Obama II was not born at 7:24 pm on August 4, 1961, in the Kapiolani Maternity & Gynecological Hospital, on Kalanianaole Hwy. in Honolulu, to Stanley Ann Dunham Obama and Barack Hussein Obama.

In the face of indisputable evidence, however, Trump and Moore frequently and vocally claimed, in public speeches and interviews, that they were privy to inside information proving that Obama’s birth certificates were forgeries. Moore, who began his involvement in the cause in 2008, declared to World Net Daily in 2010 that there was “substantial evidence that Obama was not born in our country.” Trump, who didn’t publicly join the cause until 2011, tweeted in 2012 that “an extremely credible source” had called his office to inform him that “the birth certificate is a fraud.” Of course, Moore’s “substantial evidence” and Trump’s “extremely credible source” never materialized.

Trump and Moore persisted in the lie long after other birthers had abandoned it, Trump finally giving it up in Sept. 2016, in the heat of the Presidential campaign, with Moore doing so 3 months later. When Trump gave up the lie he replaced it with another one – naming his opponent Hillary Clinton as the originator of the whole birther idea, again without any evidence. And now, in November 2017, Trump has apparently decided to revive the lie, letting people around him know that he still believes that President Obama was not born in the U.S.

Moore combined his claim that Obama was not born in the USA with the Islamophobic claim that he was “secretly a Muslim,” while Trump cleverly used the Birther Lie in his Presidential campaigns of 2012 and 2016 to solidify the nationalist, racist, anti-Obama core of his base. The political effectiveness of his Birther Lie can be seen in the results of NBC poll of September 2016 in which 72% of registered Republican voters expressed doubt that Obama was born in the US (41% stating outright that they disagree with the statement that “Barack Obama was born in the United States”, with another 31% stating that they don’t know if he was or wasn’t).

In Trump and Moore’s current political alliance they share a stance of complete denial about their own and one another’s past sexual misbehavior. But the testimony of the 21 women who have claimed to be the victims of one or the other of them is certainly powerful. Once again these two “birther buddies” would like us to ignore all credible evidence and believe more of their big fat lies.

~

Tony Nugent is a symbologist, an expert in ancient symbols. He taught at Seattle University for fifteen years in the Department of Theology and Religious Studies and is an ordained Presbyterian minister.

~~