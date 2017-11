Podcast: Transition in the Age of Denial We face a species survival-level problem: the need to transition society away from our reliance on climate-changing fossil fuels. Yet national officials not only deny that this is a problem, they are determined to make it harder to solve.

Massive Pipeline Spill Exposes Serious Flaws in Keystone XL Approval Process A leak along the existing leg of TransCanada’s Keystone pipeline has spilled at least 200,000 gallons of oil in South Dakota as of Friday, prompting the company to shut down much of the system. It is officially the largest spill in the pipeline’s history, surpassing a leak last year that sent 16,800 gallons of oil spilling onto South Dakota grasslands. […]