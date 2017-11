Hoboken Resolves to Mobilize Last week was a turning point for our movement: the first big win for mobilization on the city level. After a year of work by members of the Climate Mobilization Hoboken, a resolution passed unanimously through the Hoboken City Council on November 1 calling for mobilization to city-wide carbon neutrality by 2027.

I Had to Take a Plane. So Here’s What We Did About it… My flying to Mallorca released 417 kg of CO2 which will now be in the atmosphere for many hundreds of years. The climate impacts of the decision will be very real. So, on balance, worth doing? It’s your call really. Hard to say. It was certainly a great way to communicate a Transition story of being aware about flying, of it being a big deal, of linking […]