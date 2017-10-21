Uganda’s Freethinker Library gets off to a promising start…

From The Freethinker UK

I am pleased to report that, following our appeal for funding for the Freethinker Library for the Kanungu Humanist School in Uganda, $260 (almost £200) has so far been raised. Henri (Hank) Pellissier, of the Brighter Brains Institute with whom we a working to stock the library, told me this week that “that is enough to buy a LOT of books – the director is very appreciative.”

Hank also sent me the photo below of the sign created for the library.

Meanwhile the school’s director Robert Magara reported that a journey was made to the Angelina Bookshop in Kampala on to make the first book purchases.

He wrote: “I wish you were here to witness the happiness the the school kids showed me after receiving the books. Really, Thank you very much our dear funders.”

The appeal remains open for another three weeks, so if you would like to support this important humanist literacy initiative, please click on this link to donate

