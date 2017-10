Hornshurst Forest Garden – Growing Food in a Forest Clearing As many of you know, permaculture will often have you disappear down a rabbit hole, if not an entire warren. Or, in permaculture-speak, will take you off the well-beaten track to explore those infamous edges. The Hornshurst Forest Garden is one such edge. It is an acre site, deer and rabbit fenced, within a much larger 160 acre wood. I have been designing it […]

There Could Be a Real Solution to Our Broken Economy. It’s Called Universal Basic Assets. In this moment of massive wealth inequality​,​ we urgently need to develop a new model for society to deliver both social and economic equity. The answer may be in the concept of Universal Basic Assets (UBA),​ which​ in my definition​ is​ a core, basic set of resources that every person is entitled to, from housing and healthcare to education and financial s […]